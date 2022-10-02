Germany, Denmark, Sweden to jointly investigate Nord Stream emergency — German top brass

BERLIN, October 2. /TASS/. Germany, Denmark and Sweden want to create a joint investigation team to probe into the circumstances of the incident at Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in an interview with the Bild am Sonntag newspaper published on Saturday.

"All evidence points in favor of sabotage at Nord Stream," the interior minister argued. "We now want to form a Joint Investigation Team in accordance with the EU law, and all the three countries will send their investigators," Faeser said. The team will include Navy experts, police and intelligence officers, she specified.

In addition, the minister said that Germany, along with Denmark, Poland and Sweden, is patrolling maritime waters. "We are showing as much presence as possible," Faeser noted. All vessels at the disposal of the German Federal Police are involved in the patrol, she said.

On Tuesday, the Nord Stream AG company reported that three threads of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 offshore gas pipelines had suffered unprecedented damage on September 26. The first leak was detected on Nord Stream 2 near the Danish island of Bornholm. Then two leaks were detected on Nord Stream. The Danish Energy Agency reported that a large amount of gas had spilled into the sea. Aircraft and ships are barred from approaching the site any closer than five nautical miles.

Swedish seismologists later reported that two explosions had been recorded along the Nord Stream pipelines on Monday. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen slammed the incidents as sabotage, pointing out that any "deliberate disruption of the European energy infrastructure is unacceptable and will lead to the strongest possible response".