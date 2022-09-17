About 70 Kiev servicemen killed while trying to cross DPR river — DPR head

DONETSK, September 17. /TASS/. Ukrainian army units attempted to cross a river near the village of Studenok, but the allied forces thwarted the attempt and killed around 70 Ukrainian servicemen, the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said on Saturday.

"As far as the village of Studenok is concerned, the enemy attempted to cross the river's waters, but the allied forces destroyed 18 items of the enemy’s military hardware and killed about 70 servicemen," Pushilin said in a video, published in his Telegram channel.