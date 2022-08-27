One civilian killed, eight injured in Ukrainian shelling of DPR Saturday

DONETSK, August 27. /TASS/. One person was killed an eight were injured in Ukrainian shelling of DPR cities of Makeyevka, Donetsk and settlement of Zaytsevo near Gorlovka, DPR territorial defense headquarters reported Saturday.

Earlier reports said six civilians were injured by Ukrainian strikes.

"Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk People’s Republic today resulted in one person killed and eight more civilians injured," the headquarters said, adding that one civilian was injured in the settlement of Zaytsevo.

Ukrainian forces have been shelling DPR since Saturday morning, firing at Donetsk more than 10 times. Ukrainian forces used NATO caliber artillery, 152-and 122-mm artillery, as well as 120-mm mortars. Ukrainian forces also fired two BM-27 Uragan rockets loaded with "Petal" landmines.

Ukrainian forces also shelled Makeyevka, Yelenovka and Zaytsevo. A total of 20 Grad rockets were fired at Gorlovka.