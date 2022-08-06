No shelling by Ukrainian army recorded in Lugansk republic since August 1 — spokesman

LUGANSK, August 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have not opened fire against the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) since August 1, Andrey Marochko, an officer of the LPR People’s Militia, said on Saturday.

"Since the first day of this month, no shelling has been recorded by the LPR, which is a very encouraging fact," he said in a televised interview with the Soloviev. Live television channel.

"It became possible thanks to efforts and endeavors of our soldiers and the service members of the Russian army who pushed back the positions which were used to conduct strikes on our republic," Marochko added.