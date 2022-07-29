Transnistrian leader expresses gratitude to Russian peacekeepers in the region

CHISINAU, July 29. /TASS/. The President of Transnistria Vadim Krasnoselsky expressed his gratitude to Russian servicemen for keeping peace in the region in his address, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the peacekeeping operation on River Dniester.

"The role of the Russian peacekeepers, who act as guarantors of peaceful life and security of our citizens, is impossible to overestimate. For years, the Russian military contingent of the Joint Peacekeeping Forces and the Operational Group of Russian Forces perform their high mission with honor," Krasonselsky said, according to his website.

He noted that the "people of Transnistria have considered and continue to consider it necessary to preserve the current format of the peacekeeping operation, which was supported by over 80,000 signatures in 2017."

On Friday, Transnistria holds festive events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of deployment of peacekeepers in the Transnistrian conflict area. The events are being attended by Russian Ambassador to Moldova Oleg Vasnetsov, co-chairmen of the Joint Control Commission from Moldova and Transnistria, as well as public representatives. The events started with the flower laying ceremony in the city of Bendery, which has become a flashpoint of standoff between Moldovan military and Transnistrian militia in 1992.