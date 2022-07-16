G20 finance ministers meeting will end without final communique – Reuters

TOKYO, July 16. /TASS/. The meeting of finance ministers and central banks of the G20 countries, which is taking place in Indonesia, is expected to end without a final communique due to disagreements over Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Reuters reported on Saturday citing sources.

Instead, Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, who chairs the meeting, is expected to make a statement summarizing the two-day event.

The previous meeting of the heads of financial departments of the G20 countries in April also ended without a final statement.

Before the start of the event in Indonesia, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen criticized Moscow in connection with the situation in Ukraine, saying that Russian officials have no place at this week’s G20 meetings of finance ministers and central bankers. Despite this, according to Japanese Finance Minister Shun’ichi Suzuki, no one left the meeting room during the speeches by Russian representatives, as a number of Western officials did at a meeting in April. Despite the controversy, Indonesian Deputy Finance Minister Vempi Saputra told Reuters on Friday that discussions on the first day were productive.

The G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meet in Bali on July 15-16.