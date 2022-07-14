Attorney General for England and Wales drops out of race for post of UK prime minister

LONDON, July 14. /TASS/. Attorney General for England and Wales Sue-Ellen Braverman dropped out of the race to become the leader of the UK Conservative Party and Prime Minister, pushing the number of remaining candidates down to five, Graham Brady, chairman of the party’s 1922 Committee, which is involved in electing the party’s leaders, said on Thursday.

Brady said the second round of the voting left Braverman with the least vote - 27 - compared with the rest of the contenders. That means she won’t be able to stay in the running.

Finance Minister Rishi Sunak remains a frontrunner, securing 101 votes. He’s followed by Deputy Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt (83 votes), Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (64), member of parliament Kemi Badenoch (49), Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Commons Tom Tugendhat (32).

The next round of voting is scheduled for July 18. The name of the new leader of the party and prime minister, who will replace Boris Johnson, will be announced on September 5.