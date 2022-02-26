Poland refuses to play World Cup play-off against Russia, ready for consequences

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. The Polish Football Association (PZPN) is ready for any consequences that may follow the national team’s refusal to hold their 2022 World Cup play-off qualifier with Russia in Moscow on March 24, its press service said on Saturday.

PZPN President Cezary Kulesza tweeted earlier on Saturday that the Polish team will not play the match against Russia "due to the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine."

He said the PZPN is holding talks with the Swedish and Czech football federations to present a unified position to FIFA.

In case of the win over Poland, the Russian football team will face on March 29 the winner of the match between the Czech Republic and Sweden.

"We continue negotiations with the Swedish and Czech federations. We do not care about consequences," the PZPN press service said. "We made the only correct decision."

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to take place in Qatar between November 21 and December 18.