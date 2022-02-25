OECD decides to stop process of Russia's admission to organization

PARIS, February 25. /TASS/. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) decided to stop the process of Russia’s admission postponed in 2014, its representatives said on Friday.

"The OCED Council decided to formally terminate the process of Russia’s admission to the organization, which was postponed in 2014," the Organization said.

"The Council also tasked the Secretary-General to close the Moscow office and not to invite Russia to its ministerial meetings," the Organization added, referring to the situation in Ukraine in its decisions.