KIEV, February 24. /TASS/. Ukraine demands that security guarantees are provided to it by Russia and other countries - signatories to the Budapest Memorandum, President Vladimir Zelensky said in his video address posted by the presidential administration.

"You demand security guarantees from NATO," Zelensky said, addressing Russia. "So we do. From you, from Russia, and from all guarantors of the Budapest Memorandum," he added.

The Budapest Memorandum or the Memorandum on Security Assurances in connection with Ukraine's accession to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons was signed by leaders of Ukraine, Russia, the UK and the US on February 10. The Memorandum did not bind Russia, the UK or the US to recognize the unconstitutional coup in Ukraine in February 2014, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on February 10 of this year.