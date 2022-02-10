Berlin to decide on Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, says French foreign minister

PARIS, February 10. /TASS/. Germany is to take a final decision on the issue of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in an interview broadcast by the France Inter radio station on Thursday.

Asked whether Paris is guided by Washington’s position in this case, he replied in the negative. "No, we believe this is Germany’s business. Only Germany is to decide what it will do," he said. "Meanwhile, the German colleagues made it clear to me that the pipeline will be put on this [sanctions] package in case of large-scale [restrictive] measures," the minister added.

"Nord Stream 2 is only one of the aspects. In the event of military actions from the Russian side large-scale sanctions will be imposed, which will affect Nord Stream 2 as well. But that is not the central issue," Le Drian said.

Situation around Nord Stream 2

To start pumping gas, Nord Stream 2’s operator has to obtain the green light from the German regulator. On November 16, the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) suspended the procedure to certify Nord Stream 2 AG, which is based in Zug (Switzerland), as an independent transmission operator due to organizational and legal issues. The regulator noted that the certification procedure would remain suspended until the main assets and human resources were transferred to the ownership of its German subsidiary. On January 26, 2022, Nord Stream 2 AG announced the establishment of the German subsidiary Gas for Europe GmbH, which will become the operator the section of the gas pipeline in Germany as an independent operator of the transport system in accordance with the country’s legislation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on December 29 that Russia and its partners had fulfilled their task of creating Nord Stream 2, adding that it was for Europeans to decide upon it now. The Russian leader noted that the pipeline was ready for work. Once the partners in Europe make a decision on it then additional volumes of the Russian gas will be pumped into it, Putin said. He also expressed confidence that the launch of Nord Stream 2 would facilitate a decline in gas prices in Europe.