Ukrainian opposition politician says his arrest cannot hamper Moscow-Kiev talks

KIEV, December 5. /TASS/. Viktor Medvedchuk, leader of Ukraine’s Opposition Platform For Life party, has said he doesn’t think that his arrest makes talks between Moscow and Kiev impossible.

"Interests of relations between countries cannot be placed either above or below interests of an individual. Moreover, I support such contacts and the development of relations between Russia and Ukraine. I have always and will support them, despite the fact that the Ukrainian authorities are conducting illegally in respect of me, conducting illegal criminal prosecution and political repressions," he said in an interview with Russia’s Zvezda television channel, which was released on the party’s official website on Sunday.

He stressed that the two states must hold direct talks. "[Ukraine’s President Vladimir] Zelensky must speak with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, but not to overcome a war between Russia and Ukraine because there have never been such a war, no one has ever declared it. Yes, combat operations are underway in Donbass and Mr. Zelensky must meet and speak directly with Donbass’ representatives. Why so I support his dialogue with the Russian president? I think we must restore Russian-Ukrainian relations, resume first of all pragmatic economic relations, which were utterly ruined. It is necessary to spare no effort to persuade Russia and its President Vladimir Putin to offer assistance in Zelensky’s direct talks with Donbass on the implementation of the Minsk agreements," Medvedchuk said.

Zelensky said earlier that he cannot stop the armed conflict in Donbass without direct talks with Russia.

Medvedchuk is currently under house arrest. He is facing criminal charges of high treason, violating the laws and customs of war, and assisting terrorist organizations.