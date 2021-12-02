Minsk agreements could help overcome tensions around Ukraine — US Secretary of State

WASHINGTON, December 2. /TASS/. The United States believes that current tensions around Ukraine could be overcome through the implementation of the Minsk Agreements, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

In an interview with Latvian television, the transcript of which was published on the US State Department's press service, he said "there is a diplomatic path forward that’s available" to resolve the current situation.

"The Russians say that they believe the Minsk agreement should be implemented. The Ukrainians say the same thing. Well, I think if that were to happen, that at least would resolve the problem in the Donbas in eastern Ukraine. It doesn’t resolve Crimea, but it does resolve the problem in eastern Ukraine. And so we’ll see if they’re serious about that. But there has to be a very clear understanding that if there’s further aggression in Ukraine, there’ll be consequences," he said.

At the same time, speaking at a press conference in Riga after the meeting between heads of the foreign affairs agencies of the NATO member states, he noted that the responsibility for the failure to comply with the Minsk agreements lies primarily with Russia.