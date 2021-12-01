Minsk issues note of protest to Prague over deportation of football chief Bazanov

MINSK, December 1. /TASS/. The Foreign Ministry of Belarus has issued a note of protest to the Czech Republic on Wednesday regarding the deportation of Vladimir Bazanov, the chairman of the Football Federation of Belarus (BFF), a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry of Belarus told TASS.

Bazanov and his spouse were detained by the Czech police on Tuesday for violating the pandemic rules in regard to state border crossing.

Anatoly Glaz, a spokesman for the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, told TASS that official Minsk summoned on Wednesday a high-ranking Czech representative in Belarus and handed him a note of protest in regard to the incident on November 30 involving Vladimir Bazanov.

A high-ranking source in the Czech police forces told TASS earlier in the day that Bazanov and his wife were deported.

The Czech-based Denik N online news agency reported on November 30 that Bazanov and his spouse were detained in the Moravian-Silesian Region in the northeast of the country because they had no official permits to enter the country.

The Czech-based news agency reported that Bazanov and his wife "arrived in the Czech Republic to attend a game between the Belarusian and Czech women's teams without permission to enter the country."