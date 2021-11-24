Minsk says Polish forces used machine guns to stop refugees

MINSK, November 24. /TASS/. Polish forces tried to stop a group of migrants from crossing into their territory on Tuesday night by firing machine guns, Belarus’ State Border Committee said in a statement on Wednesday.

"This time Polish forces welcomed refugees with automatic weapon fire. The area was secured by Belarusian service members to prevent any possible provocations," says the statement posted on the Border Committee’s website.

The Belarusian State Border Committee said that the situation at the Belarusian-Polish border "remains tense. The Polish forces continue gassing the refugees."

Earlier, the Belarusian Investigative Committee said that it was looking into the case of another use of force by Poland against migrants, which had taken place on November 23. Prior to that, the Investigative Committee had initiated a criminal case under the charges of crimes against security of humanity, following the clashes between migrants and Polish forces at the Bruzgi border crossing point on November 16.