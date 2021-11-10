Virtual meeting between Joe Biden, Xi Jinping scheduled for November 15, says paper

WASHINGTON, November 11. /TASS/. The meeting of US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that will be held in a virtual format, is tentatively scheduled for the evening of November 15, the Politico newspaper wrote on Wednesday citing sources in the US.

The upcoming summit presents the biggest opportunity yet to reset the bilateral relationship, according to the paper. "No major breakthroughs are expected on hot-button issues, including tensions over Taiwan, Xinjiang and Hong Kong. But the meeting is likely to produce initiatives on a range of issues, including easing of visa restrictions, the creation of a bilateral nuclear weapons dialogue and a possible framework to ease trade frictions to demonstrate bilateral resolve to move the relationship from confrontation to cooperation," the publication said.

The White House has not yet responded to TASS request asking to confirm the date of the meeting. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier on Wednesday that the meeting between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping would be held in a virtual formal in the near future.