Afghan resistance claims active hotbed in Badakhshan Province — report

CAIRO, October 25. /TASS/. Afghanistan’s National Resistance Front announced a hotbed of opposition against the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) in the northeastern province of Badakhshan, Aamaj News reported Monday.

According to the report, the agency obtained video footage of militants claiming their presence in Badakhshan.

"The video clip […] shows guerilla fighters in the Badakhshan Province, whose leaders are pledging loyalty to the National Resistance Front and its leader Ahmad Massoud, while declaring a guerilla war against the Taliban," the report says.

On August 15, the Taliban claimed full control over Afghanistan. Those who are opposed to the militants’ rule, formed a resistance force in the Panjshir Province, led by Ahmad Massoud.

On September 6, the Taliban claimed full control over the Panjsher Province. However, Massoud stated that the resistance continues, urging all citizens to join the nationwide uprising. Later, the resistance said it switches to guerrilla tactics.

On October 21, the spokesman of the interim government of Afghanistan debunked reports of any resistance hotbeds in the country.