Situation on Tajik-Afghan border remains calm, says envoy

MOSCOW, October 7. / TASS /. The situation on the Tajik-Afghan border remains calm and no tension has been observed, Russia's special presidential envoy to Afghanistan, Director of the Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov said on Thursday.

"No tension on the frontier has been observed. The rhetoric of the two sides was just overheated. I have no information about any tension so far," the envoy noted.

On September 26, Deputy Head of the Afghan interim government Abdul Salam Hanafi, appointed by the Taliban (banned in Russia), called on the Tajik leadership not to meddle in the country’s internal affairs. A day earlier, the Taliban sent dozens of their special forces to the northeastern Afghan province of Takhar in order to "eliminate potential security threats."

Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon, speaking at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly on September 23, called for elections in Afghanistan and the establishment of the government including the representatives of all ethnic groups, in particular, Afghan Tajiks. According to Rahmon, the interests of all Afghanistan’s residents should be considered while establishing the government. Otherwise, it can lead to disastrous consequences for the country. Furthermore, the Tajik leader warned about the possible renewal of global terrorism in Afghanistan.