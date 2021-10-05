Developers of Sputnik V hope to certify jab with WHO by late November

NOVOSIBIRSK, October 5. /TASS/. The Gamaleya Center hopes that the Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus developed there will be certified by the World Health Organization (WHO) by the end of November, head of the laboratory of mechanisms of population variability of pathogenic microorganisms of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Vladimir Gushchin said during an expert discussion on prospects of fighting the pandemic in Novosibirsk.

"[Our] colleagues from the RDIF who are in charge of the international agenda are working in this direction rather actively. I think that it will be decided in the near future. We were hoping that this would happen in September but now we realize that it will be in the coming months - October-November," he said.

According to the latest global statistics, about 235.5 mln people have been infected worldwide and more than 4.8 mln deaths have been reported. To date, 7,637,427 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 6,759,059 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 211,696 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.