Afghanistan's accession to SCO is not on agenda for objective reasons — Russia’s MFA

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is not considering the accession of Afghanistan to the organization for objective reasons, Special Envoy of the Russian President for SCO Affairs Bakhtiyor Khakimov told an online briefing on Thursday.

"As for the applications that we have: for example, Afghanistan's application for the SCO membership. For objective reasons, one cannot talk about any practical consideration of this application today. I think it is not even necessary to explain what reasons are hampering it," he said.

According to Khakimov, the Maldives and Bahrain applied for participation in the SCO and received a positive reaction from the member states.

He noted that some states, such as Armenia and Azerbaijan, have applied to raise their status within the SCO.

"We are working very closely with our partners on these applications. The mood within the SCO is quite positive. We considered their applications when preparing for the jubilee summit - the twentieth anniversary of the SCO. I think this will remain on the agenda for the period of the subsequent chairmanship [of Uzbekistan]," he noted.