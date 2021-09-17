Pentagon acknowledges Kabul drone strike on August 29 as ‘tragic mistake’

WASHINGTON, September 17./TASS/. The US Department of Defense has acknowledged after an investigation that a drone strike in Kabul on August 29 was ‘a tragic mistake’, resulting in the death of ten civilians, including seven children, the head of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), General Kenneth McKenzie, told a briefing on Friday.

He also said that the Pentagon believed it was unlikely that Islamic State militants had been liquidated as a result. "Our investigation now concludes that the strike was a tragic mistake," he said.