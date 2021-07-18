Tikhanovskaya says plans to meet with Biden and Blinken while in US

WASHINGTON, July 18. /TASS/. Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said on Sunday she plans to meet with US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken during her visit to Washington.

"[Such meetings] are planned, but so far I cannot confirm," she said answering a TASS question during a meeting with the Belarusian diaspora in Washington.

Tikhanovskaya arrived in the United States earlier on Sunday. The meeting with the Belarusian diaspora was held in Freedom Plaza near the White House and the Capitol.

Earlier, Tikhanovskaya wrote on her Telegram channel that she planned "high-level" meeting at the US Department of State on July 19 and in the White House on July 20. Apart from that, her schedule includes meetings with United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power and US lawmakers.

Presidential elections were held in Belarus on August 9. Incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won by a landslide, garnering 80.10% of the vote. His closest rival in the race, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, came in second, with 10.12% of the ballot. However, she refused to recognize the election’s outcome, and left Belarus. Tikhanovskaya’s supporters set up a Coordination Council that set a task of power transition by means of new elections. The Council’s activities were recognized as illegal in Belarus.