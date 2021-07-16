Up to 1 mln people get vaccinated against COVID daily in Russia on some days — minister

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The vaccination campaign against the novel coronavirus in Russia is gaining momentum, with up to one million people getting inoculated daily on certain days, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday.

"We see growth every week. Now, we see a growth by two rimes. On certain days, up to one million people get inoculated daily," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel.

The minister said earlier that more than 500,000 people in Russia get vaccinated against COVID-19 daily.

Mass vaccination of the adult population kicked off in Russia on January 18. Today, four coronavirus vaccines have been registered in Russia, namely Sputnik V and Sputnik Light developed by the Russian health ministry’s Gamaleya Center, EpiVacCorona developed by the sanitary watchdog’s Vector Center, and CoviVac developed by the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Chumakov Center. Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, and CoviVac are two-dose vaccines, while Sputnik Light is a one-dose version of Sputnik V.