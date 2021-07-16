Belarusian NGOs involved in financing protest rallies, investigators say

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The Belarusian Investigative Committee has stated that it possesses information on the involvement of the leaders and staff of a number of NGOs and media outlets in the clandestine flow of funds, above all, from abroad. This information was reported by head of the main directorate on the investigation of organized crime and corruption of the Investigative Committee Vladimir Shishko.

"During the investigation of criminal cases, credible information was received on the involvement of the leaders and staff of a number of non-governmental organizations and unions as well as of the representatives of media outlets in the clandestine flow of significant monetary funds, above all, received from abroad, tax evasion and financing of various types of protest activity of the Belarusian population," he said as quoted by the Investigative Committee’s press service.

He specified that this particularly applies to criminal cases against the members of the unregistered Vesna human rights center.