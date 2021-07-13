Avakov’s resignation looks like domestic reshuffle, no change of course: senior legislator

MOSCOW, July 13./TASS/. The resignation of Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov comes most likely within the framework of a domestic personnel reshuffle, and it would be premature to speak about any change of course, Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Leonid Kalashnikov told TASS on Tuesday.

"I think this is an internal squabble, certain exchanges, agreements," Kalashnikov said, noting that Avakov was part of the ‘hawkish party’ (a group of radically minded politicians - TASS).

However, judging by the reaction from Kiev to the article of Russian President Vladimir Putin On the Historical Unity of the Russians and Ukrainians, no attempts are seen "to answer to this in the vein of reconciliation". "This was a pass that could be answered very worthily in terms of cooperation and possible conversations among other things," he said.

"So far, I have seen a rather mocking response and an attempt to defend their own policy. And what one resignation means - we will see this a bit later. I think these are either Cabinet squabbles or regroupings," he summed up.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said earlier that he had submitted a letter of resignation. President Vladimir Zelensky, for his part, suggested the candidacy of Denis Monastyrsky, head of the parliamentary committee for law enforcement activity from the Servant of the People faction. Servant of the People legislator Alexander Kachura said this after a session of the faction earlier in the day

Arsen Avakov has been Interior Minister of Ukraine since February 27, 2014. He is the only minister coming after the change of power in 2014 who has retained his post up to the present day despite repeated changes in the composition of the Ukrainian government.