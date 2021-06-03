Facebook debunks rumors of restoration of Trump’s access to social media accounts

NEW YORK, June 3. /TASS/. Facebook spokesman Andy Stone debunked media reports alleging that US Ex-President Donald Trump was once again allowed to use his Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Earlier on Wednesday, several US media alleged that the Facebook management restored Trump’s access to accounts in these two networks, noting that other users can view Trump’s accounts. Meanwhile, a number of specialized websites noted that the Facebook management did not hide Trump’s accounts, but merely barred the Ex-President from making new posts there.

"Nothing about the status of President Trump's presence on our platform has changed. He remains indefinitely suspended," Stone tweeted.

In early May, the Facebook supervision council supported the decision to suspend Trump’s access to his social media accounts.

During the last weeks in office, Trump was banned from posting in Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. This move took place after January 6, when Trump supporters sought to obstruct the approval of the November 3 presidential elections won by Joe Biden.

The Democrats initiated an impeachment procedure over the incident, but Trump was exonerated by the Senate.