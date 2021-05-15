EU thinks Russia’s list of unfriendly states unfounded, High Representative says

BRUSSELS, May 16. /TASS/. The European Union thinks Russian accusations of unfriendly actions are unfounded and urges to reconsider the decision to approve a list of unfriendly foreign states, a statement by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell made public on Saturday said.

According to him, "the European Union deplores the publication of Measures in "Response to Unfriendly Actions of Foreign States", following the unprecedented Decree signed by President Putin on 23 April. The EU considers the allegations of unfriendly actions as unfounded."

"We call on Russia to review its decision, to avoid a further deterioration of our relationship that is already under strain. The EU will continue to coordinate its position with its partners," the statement noted.

"We express full solidarity with the Czech Republic, an EU Member State, and the United States of America and call on Russia to fully respect the Vienna Convention," the official concluded.

The US and the Czech Republic were included in the list of unfriendly foreign states approved by the Russian government and published on Friday. Measures will be applied in respect to them in accordance with the April 23, 2021 decree by Russian President Vladimir Putin. This decree involves restrictions up to a complete ban on hiring Russian nationals to work for embassies, consulates, and other missions of an unfriendly state.

The list indicates that the Czech Republic will be allowed to hire no more than 19 Russian nationals to work for its embassy, while the United States is not allowed to hire any.