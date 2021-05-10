RDIF: Vaccination with Sputnik V enables San Marino to reduce COVID-19 cases to zero level

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. The vaccination with Sputnik V has helped San Marino to become the first European country that defeated the coronavirus and reduced the level of cases to zero, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Monday.

"San Marino was able to roll out the most successful vaccination campaign in Europe thanks to Sputnik V: average 7-day infection rate per 1 mn people (May 3-9) is more than 40 times lower than that in the EU countries. Positive results of the vaccination campaign with Sputnik V were obtained only two months after it started with the median daily COVID cases dropping by 250 times from a highest point in early April to zero level and no cases of infection registered since May 4th," the RDIF said in a press release.