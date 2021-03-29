Switzerland views Navalny situation from perspective of international law, says envoy

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. Switzerland views the situation around Russian blogger Alexey Navalny from the perspective of international law, Swiss Ambassador to Moscow Krystyna Marty Lang said in an interview with TASS.

"For Switzerland, the implementation of international law and the rule of law is crucial," she pointed out. "This is why Switzerland monitors court proceedings in many countries when it comes to the implementation of international law and the standards of the rule of law," the envoy added.

When speaking about possible sanctions, she emphasized that "the only sanctions that Switzerland employs automatically are those introduced by the UN Security Council."

Navalny case

Navalny was rushed to a local hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk on August 20, 2020, after collapsing on a Moscow-bound flight from Tomsk. He was later airlifted to Berlin and admitted to the Charite hospital. The German authorities claimed that the blogger had been affected by a toxic agent belonging to the Novichok family. Moscow has repeatedly pointed out that no poisonous substances were detected in Navalny’s body prior to his transfer to Berlin.