Donetsk militia shoots down Ukrainian army drone

DONETSK, March 26. /TASS/. Servicemen of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) have shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) used by the Kiev government troops to adjust fire on the self-proclaimed republic’s southern regions, Eduard Basurin, a deputy chief of the DPR militia department, said on Thursday.

According to Basuirn, about 10 rounds have been launched from 120 mm mortars at the village of Novaya Tavriya.

"During the shelling, the attackers attempted to use an UAV to adjust mortar fire in order to produce maximum damage. Thanks to a coordinated response by the People’s Militia, the enemy drone was promptly detected and shot down," the Donetsk News Agency quoted the official as saying.

Earlier, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JSCC) of the ceasefire said the mortar shelling had occurred on the afternoon of March 24.

The Contact Group on the settlement of the situation in eastern Ukraine, which held a videoconference meeting on July 22, 2020, agreed additional measures to control the ceasefire along the contact line in Donbass that came in force from July 27. The agreement came a year after the so-called indefinite ceasefire was declared by the parties on July 21, 2019 following more than 20 futile attempts to stop hostilities. Under the agreement, the parties to the conflict are banned to stage offensive and reconnaissance operations, use any types of drones, open fire, including from sniper weapons, and deploy heavy weapons in populated localities and addition engineering equipment at their positions. One of the key provisions is the use of disciplinary measures for ceasefire violations.