Lukashenko vows to stay in office until last riot policeman tells him to ‘go away’

Lukashenko says he will not be Belarusian president under new constitution

MINSK, December 30. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that he will not resign until the last riot policeman asks him to.

"Until the last riot policemen tells me ‘go away,’ I will stand tight in this country shoulder to shoulder with you, because both you and me have nothing besides this country," Lukashenko said during his visit to the Minsk police’s special forces unit.

Previously on Wednesday, the Belarusian riot police awarded Lukashenko the highest decoration - the "special service" black beret. In turn, the head of state presented awards to representatives of the law enforcement and the military.