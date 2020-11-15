Dodon claims he wins inside Moldova with landslide

CHISINAU, November 15. /TASS/. Moldovan President Igor Dodon said at a briefing after the Sunday presidential runoff that he scored a landslide victory in the presidential election with votes inside the country.

"[People] voted inside the country and in Chisinau as well as diasporas in the West and in the East and the residents of Transnistria did. According to our assessments and estimates, we are ahead inside the country, excluding Transnistria and diasporas," Dodon said.

The politician added that his campaign was gathering complaints about violations at overseas polling stations.

"We will document the information and will decide how to act on," he concluded.

On November 15, Moldova held the presidential runoff. Incumbent President Igor Dodon is challenged by leader of the pro-European opposition Party of Action and Solidarity Maia Sandu, who is keen to stage a comeback after her defeat to Dodon in the 2016 presidential election runoff. In the first round, Dodon won 32.6% of votes, while Sandu secured 36.1%. The candidate with most votes will be declared the winner. The runoff ended in Moldova at 21.00 local time.

According to exit polls carried out by Intellectgroup consulting company, Sandu has secured 55% of vote and Dodon received 45%.