Belarus’ human rights organization records over 600 detained protesters on Sunday

MINSK, November 8. /TASS/. The Belarusian law enforcement bodies have detained over 600 protesters in Minsk and other regions of the country on Sunday, the Vesna human rights center unrecognized by the Belarusian government informed.

The center published a list of detained protesters containing of 619 people as of 20:30 Moscow time. The majority has been detained in Minsk, while several people have been arrested in Bobruysk, Vitebsk, Zhlobin, Gomel and Lyakhovichi.

Besides, the Belarusian riot police detained over 20 women participating in a protest march in downtown Minsk. Eyewitnesses told TASS that Olga Khizhinkova, a public figure crowned Miss Belarus back in 2008, is among the detained.

Several reporters, including photojournalists of Sputnik Belarus and Komsomolskaya Pravda in Belarus, were detained during the protests.

Nationwide demonstrations have engulfed Belarus following the August 9 presidential election. According to the Central Election Commission’s official results, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won by a landslide, garnering 80.10% of the vote. His closest rival in the race, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, came in second, with 10.12% of the ballot. However, she refused to recognize the election’s outcome, and left Belarus for Lithuania. After the results of the exit polls were announced late on August 9, mass protests erupted in downtown Minsk and other Belarusian cities. During the early post-election period, the rallies snowballed into fierce clashes between the protesters and police. The current unrest is being cheered on by the opposition’s Coordination Council, which has been beating the drum for more protests. In response, the Belarusian authorities have castigated the ongoing turmoil and demanded that these unauthorized demonstrations be stopped.