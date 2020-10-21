SCO summit to be held as video conference on November 10

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. A summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will take place on November 10 as a video conference, the SCO press service said on Wednesday.

"The upcoming meeting of the SCO Heads of State Council will be the main event of Russia’s SCO Chairmanship in 2019 · 2020. The SCO leaders will discuss the strengthening and further development of cooperation within the framework of the SCO, including in the context of the global political and socioeconomic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement reads.

"They will focus on ways to promote the SCO member states’ practical interaction in politics, security, trade and the economy, cultural and humanitarian ties, as well as political dialogue, above all in the interests of stability in the SCO space. They will also discuss the enhancement of their countries’ trade and economic collaboration and coordination at the main international venues," it reads.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is a regional international assembly comprising Russia, India, China, Kazakhstan, Kirgizia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Mongolia, Iran, Afghanistan and Belarus have an observer status, while Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey have the status of SCO dialogue partners. Russia holds the SCO chairmanship in 2019-2020.