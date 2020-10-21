{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
SCO summit to be held as video conference on November 10

The SCO leaders will discuss the strengthening and further development of cooperation within the framework of the SCO, including in the context of the global political and socioeconomic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. A summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will take place on November 10 as a video conference, the SCO press service said on Wednesday.

"The upcoming meeting of the SCO Heads of State Council will be the main event of Russia’s SCO Chairmanship in 2019 · 2020. The SCO leaders will discuss the strengthening and further development of cooperation within the framework of the SCO, including in the context of the global political and socioeconomic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement reads.

"They will focus on ways to promote the SCO member states’ practical interaction in politics, security, trade and the economy, cultural and humanitarian ties, as well as political dialogue, above all in the interests of stability in the SCO space. They will also discuss the enhancement of their countries’ trade and economic collaboration and coordination at the main international venues," it reads.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is a regional international assembly comprising Russia, India, China, Kazakhstan, Kirgizia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Mongolia, Iran, Afghanistan and Belarus have an observer status, while Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey have the status of SCO dialogue partners. Russia holds the SCO chairmanship in 2019-2020.

Turkish deputy foreign minister to visit Moscow on October 22
Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal headed Turkey’s delegations to the talks on Syria and Libya that took place in Moscow on August 31 and September 1, as well as to the inter-agency consultations on resolving the Libya issue that were held in Ankara on July 21-22
Russian Navy upgraded missile frigate deploys to Sea of Japan for 2nd stage of trials
The warship is set to rejoin the Pacific Fleet until the end of this year, according to the Fleet’s press office
Armenia will recognize Karabakh if it is clear that Azerbaijan dodges dialogue - president
Sarkissian recalled that Armenia’s Supreme Council had voted for recognizing the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic when the issue had been raised at a referendum shortly before the collapse of the former Soviet Union
Putin, Macron discuss situation in Nagorno-Karabakh
The presidents agreed to continue contacts at various levels
Russia won’t be able to speed up mass coronavirus vaccination — expert
The third phase of trials is to be complete in late October, the researcher recalled
Kremlin says no decisions made on downsizing Russian Army
The media earlier reported that the Finance Ministry had come up with a proposal to consider cutting the size of the country’s military personnel by 10%
Khabib Nurmagomedov opens up about father’s death for the first time
On July 3, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov died aged 57 due to coronavirus-related complications
Troops in Urals test-launch S-400 air defense systems after rearmament
The live-fire is the final stage of accepting the latest systems for service
Russian cosmonauts trace air leak aboard orbital outpost with tea bag
The tea bag’s sway in zero gravity conditions towards the air leak was registered by cameras
Nord Stream 2 will be completed, timing is unknown - German Foreign Minister
On June 4, US Senators submitted to the US Senate a bill to expand sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline
Several thousand COVID-19 vaccine dozes arrive to Venezuela from Russia - Maduro
According to Venezuelan president, the medicine will be free
Russian embassy says London trying to sow discord between Russia, other states
The UK Foreign Office on Monday claimed that Russian intelligence services used cyber attacks to disrupt the Tokyo Olympics before they were rescheduled to 2021 due to the pandemic
Paris still in the dark about who could have leaked Putin-Macron phone call
The French authorities continue probing the case opened after Le Monde published supposed fragments of a conversation that took place between the two presidents, a source in the French diplomatic circles told TASS
Nagorno-Karabakh’s status crucial for Armenia, says PM
Russian envoy: UN Security Council discusses verification of Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire
Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya did not rule out that the verification process could be implemented by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe
Russian COVID-19 vaccine highly sought after abroad, Kremlin says
Russia registered the world’s first vaccine against the novel coronavirus on August 11
Turkey stonewalling Moscow-brokered ceasefire, says Armenian PM
Pashinyan emphasized that "it is necessary to work persistently to return stability to the region"
Ukraine to construct two naval bases in Black Sea, says Zelensky
Zelensky also disclosed plans to extend military cooperation with Turkey, the UK and the US
US ready to meet immediately with Russia to finalize New START agreement
On Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow is ready to freeze nuclear arsenals along with the US for a year in case the New START is extended by the same period and if there are no additional demands from the US
Iran has opportunity to buy weapons in foreign countries from Sunday
The United States repeatedly opposed cancellation of the weapons embargo in respect of Iran during the last several months
Russian private firm to create orbital cluster of 510 satellites
The new satellite clusters will make it possible to get images of the battlefield for delivering pinpointed strikes against the potential enemy, assess the activity of airports, terminal stations and logistics companies
Russia to produce about 300,000 doses of anti-coronavirus vaccine by end-October
Earlier, the industry and trade minister said that Russia’s anti-coronavirus vaccine production would gradually rise from 800,000 doses in November to 15 mln doses next spring
Russia’s top brass rejects proposal on 10% military personnel cuts
As of today, the numerical strength and the structure of the Armed Forces have been defined by the supreme commander-in-chief, taking into account "the entire range of tasks for effectively ensuring the state’s security," the Defence ministry said
Erdogan’s allegations about support to Armenia in no way promote peace in Karabakh - MP
Russia and other co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group are supporting neither of the sides and are calling for stopping bloodshed, Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma stressed
Aeroflot is able to defend itself by responding to accusations of smuggling — Kremlin
Earlier, the US authorities charged 10 Russian nationals with smuggling $50 million worth of mainly stolen iPhones and other Apple products
Lukashenko promises to restore order in Minsk on Sunday if more protests are organized
According to the president, students who take part in protests should be face with a choice: either to continue studying or be called up for military service
Erdogan claims Russia, US, France are supplying weapons to Armenia
Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh
Press review: Yerevan, Baku need to make concessions and Lukashenko to split opposition
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, October 20
Russian Navy warship calls at Greek port in Mediterranean deployment
Greece is the fourth country the large anti-submarine warfare ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov has visited in its long-distance Mediterranean deployment
Russia plans to become world leader in artificial intelligence, says PM
Developments in the sphere of cross-cutting digital technologies make it possible to organize manufacturing processes, financial services and logistics in a new manner, the prime minister said
Ukraine’s creation of Black Sea bases may harm regional stability — Kremlin
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said earlier in the day that his country was beginning to build two naval bases for the protection of the Black Sea region
Sputnik V vaccine supplies to Latin America may start in December
The Russian vaccine will be produced in India, Brazil, South Korea and China, according to the investor
Evo Morales supporter Louis Arce winning in Bolivian presidential elections
According to exit polls data, about 52.4% people voted for Arce, while 31.5% people voted for Carlos Mesa
Lavrov draws CE Secretary-General’s attention to Crimea’s water blockade
The problem of water supply and irrigation in Crimea emerged in 2014, when Ukraine unilaterally blocked the North Crimean canal, which brought water to the peninsula from the Kherson Region
Sales at Hainan's duty free stores up by 136,9% during the 'golden week' in China
The province's duty free policy is not only helping to turn Hainan into an international center for tourism and consumption, but is also helping to build the island's free trade port
Russia’s Lasitskene outraged by Bahraini runner Naser case outcome
The World Athletics tribunal failed to prove that Salwa Eid Naser indeed missed her doping test and thus lifted her suspension
Russia’s Soyuz manned spacecraft blasts off on ultrafast flight to ISS
The crew will spend 177 days in space
Baku will stop hostilities if Yerevan starts constructive dialogue, says Azeri leader
In an interview with TASS, Ilham Aliyev pinned the responsibility for the disruption of talks on Armenia
Press review: Putin’s surprise offer for New START and Washington’s pipeline clampdown
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, October 21
US plotting color revolution in Moldova after presidential polls — Russian intel chief
According to the director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, the incumbent head of state, Igor Dodon, is out of favor with Washington
Soyuz manned spacecraft docks to space station, setting record by speed of flight
The crew will spend 177 days in outer space
Read more
The Russian delegation to PACE was stripped of its rights to vote, take part in monitoring missions or make up the PACE leadership institutions in April 2014 over the events in Ukraine and Crimea to be fully reinstated in the organization in June 2019
Turkey strikes three targets with S-400 missile system in drills
Chechen leader denounces terrorist attack on teacher outside Paris
Ramzan Kadyrov pointed out that the suspect had lived most of his lifetime in France
Murder of French teacher by terrorist not related to Russia - embassy
The diplomat recalled that Russia’s citizenship is annulled after the status of a political asylum seeker is obtained
No need to pull Russia into Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, says Armenian president
Touching on relations with Russia, the Armenian president stressed that Moscow "has for years been and is Armenia’s ally and the countries have trust-based relations"
ICC crew restores operation of oxygen supply system - Roscosmos
Roscosmos added that the system has been reactivated and is operating at full capacity
Su-34 bomber crashes in Russian Far East, pilots eject to safety
The crew members have now been evacuated to the home airfield
UK claims Russian hackers tried to derail Tokyo Olympics
The GRU’s actions against the Olympic and Paralympic Games are cynical and reckless, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said
Press review: US nixes Putin’s New START offer and why Iran is waiting for US elections
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 19th
RDIF and Dr. Reddy's receives approval for Sputnik V clinical trials in India
Currently, Sputnik V vaccine is undergoing post-registration clinical trials on 40,000 volunteers in Russia
