One in four in Moscow is immune against coronavirus

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. About a quarter of Moscow's residents have antibodies against the novel coronavirus. In Kaliningrad, the center of Russia's westernmost region, the rate is 50%, the chief of Russia's consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said on Monday.

"In Moscow 24%-25% for now (have antibodies - TASS)," Popova said on the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station. "In Kaliningrad 50% of the surveyed population have antibodies."