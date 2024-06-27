10 servicemen involved in coup attempt arrested in Bolivia

BUENOS AIRES, June 27. /TASS/. The Bolivian law enforcement arrested at least 10 servicemen, involved in the coup attempt in the republic, Minister of Government Carlos Eduardo del Castillo del Carpio announced.

"About ten servicemen, who took part in the conspiracy that aimed to oust the democratically elected government, have been arrested," he said, according to El Deber.

Previously, the authorities announced that the Bolivian general Juan Jose Zuniga, who took the troops to the square before the government building in La Paz, may be sentenced to 15-20 years. According to the arrest warrant for the general, published earlier, Zuniga and other participants of the coup attempt are being suspected of committing acts of terrorism and an armed revolt against public security and state sovereignty.

On June 26, a group of Bolivian troops, let by Zuniga, who was dismissed on June 25, occupied the square before the government building in La Paz. President of Bolivia Luiz Arce called the troops’ actions a coup attempt and sworn in a new Armed Forces leadership. New Armed Forces Commander Jose Wilson Sanchez ordered all troops to return to their unit, after which the military started to leave the square. Zuniga was detained.