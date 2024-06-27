Russian stock market indices mixed on Thursday — market data

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Thursday with the mixed trend, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index lost 0.04% to 3,150.32 points. The RTS Index gained 3.3% to 1,168.05 points.

The yuan lost 0.19% to 11.52 rubles.

Higher volatility of the currency market remains the main problem, Alexander Bakhtin from BCS Investment World says. "Commodity assets were accompanied by the DXY dollar index rolling back from local heights. The international background was generally ambiguous. The proactive decline resumed in Chinese indices after the bounce; dynamics observed on European and US platforms was moderately positive. The final quarterly estimate of the US GDP growth was improved to 1.4% from preliminary 1.3%," the expert said.

The MOEX Russia Index is expected to be in the range from 3,075 to 3,175 points, BCS Investment World forecasts. According to Freedom Finance Global, the index will move in the corridor of 3,100 - 3,200 points.