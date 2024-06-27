Many countries already realize toxicity of dollar monopoly — Russian Foreign Ministry

ZVENIGOROD, June 27. /TASS/. Many countries have already realized that the West is using the dollar monopoly as a weapon and to apply pressure to other countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in his article for the Security Index Yearbook 2024-2025.

"Most countries have already realized that the dollar monopoly, which is weaponized by Western countries to exert pressure on other states, undermines the stability of the global financial and economic architecture, provokes new crises and postpones the prospects of achieving Sustainable Development Goals," Ryabkov said.

The need to search for alternative methods of cross-border payments is obvious, he noted.