South Korea introduces sanctions on bodies allegedly tied to Russia, North Korea

SEOUL, June 27. /TASS/. South Korea decided to impose sanctions on five organizations, four courts, and eight individuals over the alleged arms trade between Russia and North Korea, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of South Korea reported.

The ministry noted that the strengthening of military and economic cooperation between Russia and North Korea as a result of the conclusion of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty allegedly poses a threat to the national security interests of South Korea. Therefore, it was decided to impose sanctions from July 1 against five organizations, four ships, and eight individuals from Russia, North Korea, and third countries in connection with illegal activities related to the transportation of weapons between Russia and North Korea, oil supplies and the development of nuclear weapons and missiles, the statement said.

The five organizations included Transmorflot (Russia), M Leasing (Russia), IBEX Shipping (Cyprus), Euromarket (South Ossetia), and the North Korean Missile Command.