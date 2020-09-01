Russia, Turkey support ceasefire on entire Libyan territory

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey have stressed the importance of the statement made by head of Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez al-Sarraj and President of the Libyan House of Representatives Aguila Saleh on the ceasefire on the entire territory of the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry informed on the outcomes of the intergovernmental talks between both states.

"During a profound exchange of opinions with the participation of representatives from both countries’ defense ministries, the sides focused on the importance of recent statements made by President of the Libyan House of Representatives Aguila Saleh and Prime Minister of Government of National Accord Fayez al-Sarraj about a ceasefire on the entire territory of Libya," the document says.

The sides have reaffirmed their commitment to applying joint efforts on aiding political regulation in Libya and carrying on contacts. "They have reaffirmed the mutual interest of Moscow and Ankara in the further coordination of approaches in the interest of aiding the establishment of constructive inter-Libyan dialogue with the participation of all political forces and organizations. In this context, they have stressed the need for a significant and effective role of the UN in the implementation of the decisions of the Berlin International Conference on Libya that took place on January 19 and the soonest appointment of a new UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Libya," the ministry added.

The Russian delegation was headed by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, while Turkey’s delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal.