Incident at Libyan Embassy in Minsk caused by controversies among diplomats — statement

MINSK, August 27. /TASS/. The incident at the Libyan embassy in Minsk was caused by internal controversies between Libyan diplomats, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Thursday.

"According to our information, the [embassy] incident was caused by internal controversies between Libyan diplomats," the statement reads.

The Ministry explained that, besides accredited diplomats and support staff, the embassy also houses people hired by the diplomats for protection.

"No side complained about bodily harm or beating," the statement reads. "No one has been apprehended by the law enforcement."