Attackers of Libyan Embassy in Minsk sought to capture it — security advisor

MINSK, August 27. /TASS/. A group of about 30 people attempted to break into the Libyan Embassy in Minsk and capture it, Stanislav Kudryashov, security advisor to Libya’s charge d’affairs in Minsk, told TASS Thursday.

"At 6 am [Minsk time], an unidentified group of 30 people attempted to break into the guarded perimeter," he said, adding that this was "an attempt of a forced capture."

Kudryashov claimed that the capture was attempted in the interest of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord.

"Undoubtedly, this was organized in the interest of the Tripoli government," he said, adding that he is aware of the organizer of the attack.

"We know the organizer: it is a former military attache, who acted as an ambassador for a while. His mandate ended, and he pledged his allegiance to the Government of National Accord," the diplomat explained.

He also explained that, according to the Embassy’s information, there is one more man in Belarus whom Tripoli appointed to represent the GNA interests.

Kudryashov disclosed that the current Charge d’Affairs of Libya in Minsk Mohammed Asteita, who represents the east-based Cabinet, suffered light injuries during the attack.

"The charge d’affairs was attacked with a pepper gas canister. Someone among the attackers tried to hit him," he said, adding that the diplomat is okay now.

The attackers have already left the embassy’s premises, Kudryashov disclosed, adding that the embassy staff handled the situation on their own, but would like the Belarusian law enforcement to increase the protection of diplomatic missions.

"We will prepare our pleas to the Militsiya [the police] and the Foreign Ministry of Belarus; we will reinforce doors and the embassy’s perimeter, as much as we can. We hope that a reaction will follow," he underscored.

Earlier, the tut.by website reported that about 30 unidentified people with angle grinders climbed over the embassy fence and attempted to enter the building. Employees of the Embassy of Moldova, located nearby, called the police. One window and one door were broken in the Libyan mission.