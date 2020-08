MINSK, August 17. /TASS/. Hundreds of people have gathered near a detention facility in central Minsk, a TASS correspondent reported from the site.

It is believed that blogger Sergei Tikhanovsky who was denied registration as presidential candidate is being kept at this detention facility. His wife, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, ran for Belarusian president instead of him.

People are demanding his release.

More people are joining. They are coming from the rally on Minsk’s central Independence Square.