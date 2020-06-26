Ukraine sets another daily coronavirus infection record

"As of Friday morning, June 26, the number of coronavirus cases in Ukraine reached 41,117. On June 25, 40,008 infections were identified. Therefore, in the past 24 hours, the increase is 1,109. This is a new and alarming record high," the council noted.

KIEV, June 26. /TASS/. Doctors in Ukraine identified 1,109 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council noted in a statement Friday.

At the same time, 19 more coronavirus-related fatalities were registered. According to the council data, 1,086 people have died in the country from the virus since the epidemic broke out, while 17,758 have recovered. Moreover, 541 patients recovered in a single day.

Ukrainian Health Minister Maxim Stepanov clarified at a briefing Friday that most cases over the 24-hour period were reported in the Lvov Region (209), followed by the Rovno Region (116) and Kiev (113). Ukraine’s western regions and the capital have the worst death rates.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 9,724,100 people have been infected worldwide and more than 492,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 5,260,700 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.