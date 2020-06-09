Seoul calls on Pyongyang to maintain communication channels

SEOUL, June 9. /TASS/. South Korea is calling on North Korea to maintain the existing communication channels between both states, a spokesman for the South Korean Ministry of Unification stated during Tuesday’s press briefing.

"These phone lines between the South and the North are the main instrument of maintaining communications, they must be preserved in accordance with the existing agreements," the official stressed. He noted that Seoul aims to adhere to all inter-Korean agreements in the future and to "make an effort to reach peace and prosperity on the entire Korean Peninsula."

North Korea informed earlier that it would cut all lines of communication with South Korea starting midday June 9 local time (06:00 Moscow time) in response to South Korea sending propaganda pamphlets to the DPRK, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) informed.

"This step (cutting off communication - TASS) will be the first in the list of decisions aimed to destroy all possible ways of communication with South Korea and stopping other unnecessary actions," the message states.

The KCNA added that all lines of communication with South Korea would be blocked on Tuesday starting 12:00 local time (06:00 Moscow time).