Russian, Italian top diplomats call for consolidated efforts to overcome pandemic impacts

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Russian and Italian Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Luigi Di Maio, have stressed the importance of consolidated efforts to overcome the aftermaths of the coronavirus pandemic, including in the economic sphere, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday after their telephone conversation.

"The two top diplomats highly estimated efficient coordination of efforts between the two countries’ ministries and agencies in combating the coronavirus pandemic. On behalf of the Italian government, Luigi Di Maio expressed gratitude to Russia for its assistance in combating this infection in Italy," the ministry said.

"The sides stressed the importance of consolidated efforts of countries and international organizations, with the coordinating role of the United Nations, to cope with the consequences of the crisis, including in the economic sphere," it said.