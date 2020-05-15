Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 90,000 in past day — WHO

GENEVA, May 15. /TASS/. More than 90,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on May 15, with the overall number of such cases nearing 4.34 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Friday.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on May 15, as many as 4,338,658 novel coronavirus cases and 297,119 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 90,269 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 5,073.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

South and North America accounts for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 1,864,468. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 44,915 and the number of deaths - by 2,813 and reached 111,934.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 1,826,295 and the number of fatalities is 163,277. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 24,627 and the number of deaths - by 1,864.

The East Mediterranean region has 305,189 cases and 9,558 fatalities as of May 15. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 11,484 and the number of deaths - by 169.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (1,361,522), Russia (262,843), the United Kingdom (233,155), Spain (229,540), Italy (223,096), Brazil (188,974), Germany (173,152), Turkey (144,749), France (139,152), and Iran (114,533).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.