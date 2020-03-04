EU Commission, Parliament restricting work due to coronavirus — source

Putin says most ‘fake news’ on coronavirus spread in Russia comes from abroad

BRUSSELS, March 4. /TASS/. The European Commission, the European Parliament and the EU Council will limit their public activities and restrict access to buildings after the confirmed coronavirus case, a source in European institutions told reporters on Wednesday.

"I can confirm that there is a first confirmed coronavirus case among employees of European institutions. The number of public activities and the access to buildings of the institutions [the European Commission, the European Parliament and the EU Council - TASS]," will be limited," the source said.