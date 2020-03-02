First coronavirus cases registered in Portugal — media

MADRID, March 2. /TASS/. First cases of COVID-19 coronavirus infection have been registered in Portugal, Sabado weekly magazine reported Monday.

According to the report, two infected were hospitalized in Porto. One person previously visited Italy, while another previously visited Spain, the report says.

The coronavirus outbreak was first registered in late 2019 in Chinese 12-million city of Wuhan. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak an international emergency. Outside China, more than 65 nations, including Russia, reported infection cases. According to publicly available data, 3,058 people died of the coronavirus, while approximately 45,200 people recovered. More than 89,200 people remain infected with the disease.