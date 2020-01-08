UN mission: attacks on bases in Iraq violate its sovereignty, lead to deterioration

UNITED NATIONS, January 8. /TASS/. The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq has said that attacks on bases situated in the country breach the Iraqi sovereignty and has called on all sides to exercise restraint.

"Recent missile attacks in Erbil and Anbar governorates only escalate conflict, and again violate Iraqi sovereignty. Senseless violence has predictable effects. We call for urgent restraint and a resumption of dialogue. Iraq should not pay the price for external rivalries," the mission said via its Twitter account.

The situation around Iran exacerbated dramatically after the US launched a strike on Baghdad’s airport on January 3 killing General Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force. Tehran vowed to respond harshly.

On January 8, Iran retaliated by launching missile strikes on two facilities in Iraq used by US military - Al-Asad Air Base and the airport of Erbil. US President Donald Trump announced that Washington continues to take stock of damage inflicted and promised to deliver a statement on Wednesday.